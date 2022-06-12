Senate to vote on bi-partisan gun safety measures

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group of senators from both parties have negotiated new measures addressing gun violence.

According to CNN, the group made the announcement Sunday.

CNN calls the agreement “significant” as lawmakers have been divided over the gun issue, even in the wake of recent mass shootings.

According to CNN, the agreement includes a crack-down on those who illegally evade licensing requirements and includes an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records for gun buyers under the age of 21.

The senate still needs to vote on the legislation.

Senator majority leader Chuck Schumer is out with a release saying “Today’s announcement of a bipartisan gun-safety framework is a good first step to ending the persistent inaction to the gun violence epidemic that has plagued our country and terrorized our children for far too long. [...] Once the text of this agreement is finalized, I will put this bill on the floor as soon as possible so that the Senate can act quickly to advance gun-safety legislation.”

