Advertisement

Senate to vote on bi-partisan gun safety measures

A group of senators from both parties have negotiated new measures addressing gun violence.
A group of senators from both parties have negotiated new measures addressing gun violence.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group of senators from both parties have negotiated new measures addressing gun violence.

According to CNN, the group made the announcement Sunday.

CNN calls the agreement “significant” as lawmakers have been divided over the gun issue, even in the wake of recent mass shootings.

According to CNN, the agreement includes a crack-down on those who illegally evade licensing requirements and includes an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records for gun buyers under the age of 21.

The senate still needs to vote on the legislation.

Senator majority leader Chuck Schumer is out with a release saying “Today’s announcement of a bipartisan gun-safety framework is a good first step to ending the persistent inaction to the gun violence epidemic that has plagued our country and terrorized our children for far too long. [...] Once the text of this agreement is finalized, I will put this bill on the floor as soon as possible so that the Senate can act quickly to advance gun-safety legislation.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown man arrested for DWI, hits 5 cars near Pete’s Trattoria
Major General Milford Beagle Jr.
10th Mountain Division commander to leaders: leave soldiers alone after hours
St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge was sworn in Friday afternoon.
Ladouceur sworn in as St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge
Nick Hillary
Hillary loses lawsuit against village of Potsdam, police
We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!
Watertown Municipal Arena plays host to Noco-Con this weekend

Latest News

AAA in Watertown has a new location, although they didn’t go very far.
Watertown AAA moves to new location
Sunday was the last chance for gamers and cosplay lovers to get their fix of the North Country...
Noco-Con weekend wraps up with plenty on hand for the kids
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate
Saturday Sports: Rapids have positive outlook on season ahead