Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle School which appears to make a cryptic statement about a mass shooting.

A juvenile posted a short video on the social media platform Snapchat Saturday. The video shows the male holding a rifle with the caption saying “Don’t come to school Monday.”

Police say the video originates from a Scouts BSA Mountain Challenge event on Fort Drum.

The police department released a statement saying “The people involved in the social media posts have been identified and are being interviewed.” And that “extra security measures will be taken in response to these postings.”

New York State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI are assisting Watertown Police with the ongoing investigation.

The Watertown City School District is aware of the situation as well.

Superintendent Patti LaBarr saying in a statement “The District takes any and all threats seriously whether by social media or by word of mouth. The Watertown City Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit, in collaboration with our School Resource Officer, began an investigation immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.