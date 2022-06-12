Advertisement

Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle School which appears to make a cryptic statement about a mass shooting.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle School which appears to make a cryptic statement about a mass shooting.

A juvenile posted a short video on the social media platform Snapchat Saturday. The video shows the male holding a rifle with the caption saying “Don’t come to school Monday.”

Police say the video originates from a Scouts BSA Mountain Challenge event on Fort Drum.

The police department released a statement saying “The people involved in the social media posts have been identified and are being interviewed.” And that “extra security measures will be taken in response to these postings.”

New York State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI are assisting Watertown Police with the ongoing investigation.

The Watertown City School District is aware of the situation as well.

Superintendent Patti LaBarr saying in a statement “The District takes any and all threats seriously whether by social media or by word of mouth. The Watertown City Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit, in collaboration with our School Resource Officer, began an investigation immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown man arrested for DWI, hits 5 cars near Pete’s Trattoria
Major General Milford Beagle Jr.
10th Mountain Division commander to leaders: leave soldiers alone after hours
St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge was sworn in Friday afternoon.
Ladouceur sworn in as St. Lawrence County’s new Surrogate’s Court Judge
Nick Hillary
Hillary loses lawsuit against village of Potsdam, police
The damaged portion of Clayton's river walk, as seen Friday.
In Clayton, more improvements on the way

Latest News

Sunday was the last chance for gamers and cosplay lovers to get their fix of the North Country...
Noco-Con weekend wraps up with plenty on hand for the kids
Saturday Sports: Rapids have positive outlook on season ahead
Natural Bridge church celebrates 150 years
Anti-gun violence rally takes place in Potsdam