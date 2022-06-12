Advertisement

Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, of Lowville

Published: Jun. 11, 2022
Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, died Thursday evening, on June 9, 2022 in Lowville.
Tyler was born on March 22, 1990 in Lowville the son of Alvin Joseph and Wanita Violetta (Thompson) Noftsier. He graduated from Beaver River Central School. When he was younger he attended Croghan Mennonite Bible School.

He owned Noftsier Games, enjoyed bullhead fishing, boating, and visiting with his friends.

Tyler was working for New York Pizzeria.

He is survived by his two children, Skyler and Alexis, his parents Alvin and Wanita, his girl friend, Tierra Roggie, his maternal grandmother, Etta Thompson, and paternal grandmother, Phyllis Noftsier, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tyler is predeceased by his brother, Jason J. Noftsier, and his grandfathers, Harold Thompson and Alvin Noftsier.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Croghan Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Calling hours will be at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the church following the services.

Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home. On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

