Watertown AAA moves to new location

AAA in Watertown has a new location, although they didn’t go very far.
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - AAA in Watertown has a new location, although they didn’t go very far.

Last Tuesday, the Watertown AAA cut the ribbon for its new location on Route 11. They just moved across the parking lot from its old spot, but the branch manager says everything in the new branch is new, like desks and computers.

It’ll serve as a full-service travel agency along with selling auto and home insurance.

The manager says she’s excited to keep the relationship with the community.

“A lot of places are, especially with the pandemic, everybody’s working from home. And we are not. We’re here to help you, to assist you.,” said Manager Barbara Park.

Park says the Watertown branch opened in Public Square about 60-70 years ago and they plan on being part of the community for as long as they can.

