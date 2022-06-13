14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An arrest Monday night after a social media post rattles the Watertown school community.

Police say a 14 year old, who was not the male in the video, is charged with a misdemeanor.

The Snapchat video showed a male student with a weapon at an event on Fort Drum. The video had a caption that read ‘don’t come to school Monday.’ The video was directed toward Case Middle School.

Police determined the 14-year-old male not pictured in the video captioned and distributed the videos online.

He has been charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. The 14-year-old will appear in Jefferson County Family Court for arraignment at a later date.

You can see the full release below:

