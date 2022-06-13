14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An arrest Monday night after a social media post rattles the Watertown school community.
Police say a 14 year old, who was not the male in the video, is charged with a misdemeanor.
The Snapchat video showed a male student with a weapon at an event on Fort Drum. The video had a caption that read ‘don’t come to school Monday.’ The video was directed toward Case Middle School.
Police determined the 14-year-old male not pictured in the video captioned and distributed the videos online.
He has been charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. The 14-year-old will appear in Jefferson County Family Court for arraignment at a later date.
You can see the full release below:
