On the agenda: A proposal for 2 more police officers in the Ogdensburg Department

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - “I would see it as a resolution passed illegally, with no weight,” said Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie.

Jellie is talking about a resolution on Monday night’s council agenda. If it’s approved, the council would recommend for Jellie to provide enough funding for the police department for two new officers. That would cost the city about $260,000 out of its fund balance. But Jellie doesn’t intend on taking action.

“That resolution violates the same premise that the city lost an arbitration to the city a year ago,” said Jellie.

The resolution was introduced by Councilor Dan Skamperle. He says the city has to do something to help the shorthanded police department.

“One item is overtime is through the roof. The officers, I’m hearing are getting done with one shift and going right on to another with very little sleep. They have very little family time,” said Skamperle.

A few weeks ago, Jellie reassigned one of the department’s narcotics officers to patrol to help out with additional staffing. Jellie says that’s a temporary move. Skamperle says more needs to be done.

“It’s kind of like a dam, there’s a lot of holes in it and trying to keep it patched one hole at a time is being exasperated by not having enough police officers,” said Skamperle.

Mayor Mike Skelly says he plans on voting against the resolution. He says he wants to provide support for the police department, but thinks this would be an irresponsible way to use fund balance money.

“While we have a $6.1 million dollar fund balance, most of it’s going to go,” said Skelly.

He’s talking about using the money for various city projects. Mayor Skelly adds that the police department has requested grant funding to help pay for the additional police officers, an avenue he supports.

Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark Kearns says two new police officers is a step in the right direction, however, he Ideally would like to have as many half a dozen more.

Also on Monday night’s agenda are a pair of resolutions asking for help from New York State Police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with “primary law enforcement services to the city”.

