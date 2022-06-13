Andrew Giuliani barred from in-person debate over vax proof

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani says he has been barred from participating in-person in an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani held a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night.

Giuliani says he has chosen not to be vaccinated but that he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate.

A message seeking comment was left with CBS on Sunday.

