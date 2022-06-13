Betty A. Gilbert, 91, of Brasher Falls

Betty A. Gilbert, 91, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Massena Rehabilitation Center with her family at her bedside. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Betty A. Gilbert, 91, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Massena Rehabilitation Center with her family at her bedside. Following her wishes, a graveside service will be held at St. Ann Cemetery in St. Regis Falls on Saturday, June 18th at 10 am.

Betty was born on January 9, 1931, in Massena, daughter of the late Ernest F. and Evelyn F. (LaBarge) Peets. She graduated from Massena High School in 1947. She married Archie L Gilbert on February 10, 1948, at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. They shared a blessed marriage for 63 years until his passing on February 28, 2011. Betty’s life was dedicated to being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She sewed clothes for her children and made many wedding dresses. She took time to do crossword puzzles, oil painting, ceramics and take care of animals. She practiced her faith at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls and taught church school for many years.

She is survived by her children, Kim and Kathryn Gilbert of Odessa, Hal and Sherry Gilbert of Brasher Falls, Pamela Tyo of St. Regis Falls, Todd and Ann Gilbert of Hannawa Falls, and Lori Gilbert of Massena, one sister, Bonnie Mossow of Chase Mills, 17 Grandchildren, 33 Great Grandchildren and soon to be one great great grandchild in August. She was predeceased by her husband, one daughter and son in law, Brenda and Larry Kirk, and one sister, Linda Martin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.