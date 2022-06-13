Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘Mama Won’t Fly’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s the last day for reservations for Carthage Little Theatre’s production of “Mama Won’t Fly.”

Jane Bowman Jenkins, who has three roles in the production, says it’s about a woman in Alabama who refuses to fly to California for her son’s wedding, so she drives instead.

Watch the video for interview on 7 News At Noon.

The play will be presented June 17, 18, and 19 at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant. The Friday evening show has some spots available. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. There are waiting lists for the Saturday and Sunday matinees. They start at 2 p.m. each day with food served at 1 p.m.

You can make reservations at 315-493-2329.

