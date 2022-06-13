Advertisement

Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘Mama Won’t Fly’

Carthage Little Theatre presents "Mama Won't Fly"
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today’s the last day for reservations for Carthage Little Theatre’s production of “Mama Won’t Fly.”

Jane Bowman Jenkins, who has three roles in the production, says it’s about a woman in Alabama who refuses to fly to California for her son’s wedding, so she drives instead.

The play will be presented June 17, 18, and 19 at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant. The Friday evening show has some spots available. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. There are waiting lists for the Saturday and Sunday matinees. They start at 2 p.m. each day with food served at 1 p.m.

You can make reservations at 315-493-2329.

