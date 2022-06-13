Croghan man takes to the sea to help fellow vets

Emily Griffin introduces us to a man from Croghan who’s making waves to help military veterans.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “I’ve been deployed three times, twice to Iraq once to Afghanistan, both as an infantryman and as a helicopter pilot,” Dane Hylen said.

Hylen, a Fort Drum veteran, is going from the sky to the sea.

He’s part of the American Odysseus Sailing foundation, a nonprofit organization helping veterans with PTSD.

“What we do is we take them out sailing,” he said. “It’s a form of adventure therapy.

And the adventure just got a lot bigger.

“We just acquired another boat,” Hylen said. “It was donated to us, a Swan 59, and we’ve entered the Ocean Globe Race of 2023. It’s an all-veteran crew. We’ve got veterans from America, Canada, NATO nations in Europe, New Zealand, all over the world, and we’re going to be the only all-veteran crew in the race and we’re filming a documentary about it.”

The eight-month, 27,000-mile race is not only therapy for the veterans involved, it’s part of a bigger mission to help service members.

“One of the things we do with this race is we have a lobbyist that’s going to help us after the race and with the documentary that’s going to lobby a bill in Congress to help bring adventure therapy to more veterans after deployment.”

It won’t be easy.

“So, all the boats have to be built before 1988,” Hylen said. “There’s no GPS, no phones, no computers, no radar, so everybody’s going to be navigating via sextant and paper charts, so it’s going to be quite the adventure.”

But it will be worth it.

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is the documentary,” Hylen said, “getting people more awareness of PTSD and veteran suicide and making concrete steps to solving this problem.”

The race starts in September 2023. In the meantime, Hylen and his team are training and fundraising.

Below are some links where you can learn more. You can also email Hylen at finance@amodsailing.org.

American Odysseus Sailing Foundation

AMOD Ocean Globe Race 2023

AMOD Sailing donations

Ocean Globe Race 2023

“Hell or High Seas” documentary

“Hell or High Seas” trailer

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.