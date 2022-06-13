Advertisement

Fort Drum veteran is making waves to combat PTSD

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum Veteran living in Clayton is making waves to help combat PTSD.

Dane Hylen is part of the Ameridan Odysseus Sailing Foundation, a non-profit organization that takes veterans on adventure therapy by sailing.

His team has just made that adventure a lot bigger by entering the Ocean Globe Race of 2023.

The all-veteran team will sail for eight months and 27,000 miles all while filming a documentary.

The journey will act as therapy for those aboard and play into a bigger mission at hand.

“We have a lobbyist that’s going to help us after the race and with the documentary that’s going to lobby a bill in congress to help bring adventure therapy to more veterans after deployment,” said Hylen.

The Ocean Globe Race sets sail in September of next year. For more information or ways to donate, visit their website.

