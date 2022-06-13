Fort Drum: “We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played” in Case Middle School scare

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum has released with a statement in regards to an incident sparked by a social media post stemming from one of its events.

On Saturday, a juvenile posted a short video on the social media platform Snapchat. The video showed the male holding a rifle with the caption saying “Don’t come to school Monday.”

Police say the video originates from a Scouts BSA Mountain Challenge event on Fort Drum.

New York State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI are assisting Watertown Police with the ongoing investigation and safety measures have been instated at the Watertown City School District.

According to a statement from Fort Drum Public Affairs Director Julie Halpin Monday:

“The use of military weapons in static displays is authorized under very strict guidance, including the removal of firing pins, and the prohibition of any type of ammunition anywhere at the event. Our intent with military weapons displays is to teach safe, responsible handling of weapons and we are reviewing the planning and execution of the display at the Boy Scouts event this past weekend to determine if there are ways that we could have better met that intent. We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played in creating uncertainty and concern for the safety of our local schools.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.