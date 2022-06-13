Funeral Mass: Mary Agnes Wood, 90, formerly of Heuvelton

Mrs. Wood passed away on December 3, 2021 in Leesburg, FL. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A funeral Mass for Mary Agnes Wood, age 90, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 10:00AM at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, NY, with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Mrs. Wood passed away on December 3, 2021 in Leesburg, FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.