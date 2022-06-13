Getting warmer day by day

(WWNY) - The day starts out mostly cloudy to partly sunny, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon.

Temperatures that started out in the upper 50s and low 60s will top out around 70.

Tuesday will be another nice day. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be a scorcher on Wednesday. The day will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid-80s/

Thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. There could also be hail and damaging winds. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking nice.

It will be mostly sunny and around 70 both Saturday and Sunday.

