Advertisement

Getting warmer day by day

We'll be hitting the 80s by midweek.
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - The day starts out mostly cloudy to partly sunny, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon.

Temperatures that started out in the upper 50s and low 60s will top out around 70.

Tuesday will be another nice day. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be a scorcher on Wednesday. The day will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid-80s/

Thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. There could also be hail and damaging winds. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking nice.

It will be mostly sunny and around 70 both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn resident gets public lewdness charge, arrested twice Sunday morning
Watertown man arrested for DWI, hits 5 cars near Pete’s Trattoria
Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, died Thursday evening, on June 9, 2022 in Lowville.
Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, of Lowville
We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!
Watertown Municipal Arena plays host to Noco-Con this weekend

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
wx
Dry Monday, but hot and humid later this week
wx
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
Warmer this weekend