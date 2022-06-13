James R. Mitchell Sr., 80, of Canton

Mr. James R. Mitchell Sr., age 80 of Canton, NY passed away at his residence in the town of Dekalb while surrounded by his loving family on June 13th. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James R. Mitchell Sr., age 80 of Canton, NY passed away at his residence in the town of Dekalb while surrounded by his loving family on June 13th. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, June 16th from 2-4 and 7-9. A funeral service will be held on Friday, the 17th at 10am with Rev. Joseph Giroux Celebrant. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Norwood, NY.

James is survived by his wife Nancylee Ann Mitchell; daughters Nancyellen A. (Robert) Smith, Diana J. Mitchell and Janie L. (Tom) Mouthorp; a son James R. (Melissa) Mitchell Jr.; grandchildren Jason (Sarah) Wright, Elizabeth Baker (Tim Ferguson), Christopher (Mary) Wright, Everett Baker, Jessica (John) Hewey, Victoria Baker, Richard Brothers, Brittany (Jeffery) Bonner, Alexandria (Phil) Smith, Samantha (Scott) Titus, Darrien Mitchell, Madison Mitchell, Ryan Mitchell, great grandchildren Connor Wright, William Hewey, Austin Baker, Shiyann Baker, Nathaniel Hewey, Cooper Wright, Emma Baker, Easton Smith, Matthew Hewey, Halleigh Bonner, Mayson Bonner, Serenity Smith, Colden Ferguson and Adalynn Hewey and an expected great grandchild in his siblings Lester (Doreen) Mitchell, Margaret Grant, Lawrence Mitchell, Kenny Mitchell, John (Beverly) Mitchell, Isabelle (George) Jerome, Roger Mitchell, Clara Murray, Leona LaBrake, Gene (Cindy) Mitchell and Leon (Geri)Mitchell and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a great grandson Daniel Hewey and siblings Carl “Mike” Mitchell, Lorena (George) Denney, Pearl Jock, Roy Mitchell, Lillian Wolfe, Webster Mitchell, Leo Mitchell and Paul Mitchell; sister in laws Hazel, Joyce and Sharon Mitchell, brother in laws Richard Grant, Dale LaBrake, Winslow Wolfe and Harold Murray.

Mr. James R. Mitchell Sr. was born on April 8, 1942 in Westville, NY to the late Lawrence and Mary Agnes Gratton Mitchell. He attended Potsdam Central School. On September 24, 1966 he married Nancylee Claffey. His first job was shining bar stools at the Cascade Inn in Canton, NY. He then worked with his brother delivering furniture for Sperling’s Furniture Store. He started working as a baker at the Norwood Bakery and then moved on to Potsdam State Teacher’s College working as a baker. He then moved on to working as a custodian at Potsdam Central School where he remained until his retirement in 1999.

James had a great deal of pride in his gardens. He enjoyed making crafts with his wife. He enjoyed cooking and was even known to be making scalloped potatoes at midnight and also gathering up enough change to go get ingredients to make the morning donuts. From his work experience he was really good at baking bread, making donuts, apple cakes and dough dogs. He played the organ. His favorite song to play was “You Are My Sunshine.” He and his wife enjoyed garage sales. He had to stop at them all. He enjoyed fishing, camping and visiting with fellow campers. He looked forward to spring every year to see his flowers bloom and plant a garden. His favorite holiday was by far Christmas. He decorated his house a lot. He enjoyed telling his family about his childhood stories, often getting very emotional about the details.

