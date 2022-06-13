Joann passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her loving family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A memorial talk for Joann Marie Gilmore, 82, of Norfolk, will be held at Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00am with Armando Martinez speaking with a burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Hannawa Falls. Calling hours will be held from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam. Joann passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Ms. Gilmore is survived by her son John “Dave” “Little” Sawatis of Cornwall, ON, a brother Gary (Milli) Gilmore of Norfolk, grandchildren James, Richard, Johnny and Allison Sawatis, Kalvin Lalonde and great grandchildren Shiann, Carson, and Johnny Sawatis, a granddaughter on the way and Tina, her very good friend and caretaker.

She was predeceased by her brothers Richard and William “Bill Gilmore.

Joann was born on June 10, 1939 in Potsdam, NY, a daughter of the late Richard and Olive (Cameron) Gilmore. She graduated from Potsdam Central School and married Morris Sawatis on September 21, 1956 in St. Regis, Quebec. Their marriage later ended in divorce.

Joann moved to Slidel, Louisiana where she worked at the local A&P and Stop & Shop. After living in the South for nearly a decade, she moved back to the North Country to Norfolk in July of 1982. She worked at the A&P in Potsdam, a store in Massena and the PSW. She lastly worked for Health Services of Northern New York as a personal care worker for over 15 years.

Ms. Gilmore was an active member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall and was a faithful woman who enjoyed praying, visiting with friends and family and camping. Condolences, thoughts, prayers, messages, and kind words can be made to Joann’s family at www.GarnerFH.com.

