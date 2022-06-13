Advertisement

JoAnne M John, 70, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JoAnne M John, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Samaritan Medical...
JoAnne M John, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - JoAnne M John, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

JoAnne was born November 14, 1951 in Watertown. She is a daughter to Charles and Edna Symonds. She grew up in Watertown and attended school locally. JoAnne worked at Gibson cleaners and Parkview cleaners until retiring due to health issues.

She is survived by her sons Ronald (Vickie) John, Florida and Randy (Becky) John, Florida. She is also survived by her sisters Mickey Symonds, Watertown and Patricia Wilkin, Texas.

Besides her Parents, she was predeceased by her longtime companion (Papa Ken) Keneth Clinch; her brothers Vern, Donnie, and Danny; her sisters Anne, Sharon, Melody, Francis, and a great-grandson Julian John.

A marriage to Ronald John ended in divorce.

JoAnne was Gram to Morgan (Dillon), Randy, Ronald, Brittany (Tommy), Ashley (Jon), Trevor (Sharina), Brooke (Dom), Skylar, Jaleigh and Joleah. She was also known as Gigi to Aidan, Jack, Greyson, Maverick, Kaicen, Xi’aire, Roland, Tristan, Gabby, Brantley, Brynleigh, Alessandra, Kilian, Serenity, Guage, Kinsley, Octavia, Trevor Jr. and Kyote.

As per her wishes there will not be any services.

Online condolences may be made to ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Betty A. Gilbert, 91, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Massena Rehabilitation Center...
Betty A. Gilbert, 91, of Brasher Falls
Candles
Terese M. Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor
Candles
Bert H. Hellis, 80, of Three Mile Bay
Leela Aitcheson, 92, of Indian Point Road, passed away June 11, 2022, at home with her family...
Leela Aitcheson, 92, of Redwood

Obituaries

Loretta Mae Alexander, 92, of West Road, passed away on Saturday evening, June 11, 2022 at...
Loretta Mae Alexander, 92, of Lowville
Mrs. Wood passed away on December 3, 2021 in Leesburg, FL.
Funeral Mass: Mary Agnes Wood, 90, formerly of Heuvelton
Roderick D. Morrill, 83, of 7 Riverside Drive, peacefully passed away Friday morning, June...
Roderick D. Morrill, 83, of Raymondville
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York state to protect abortion providers under new laws
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Pleasant Night Inn, NYS gun laws & skyrocketing fuel prices