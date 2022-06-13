JoAnne M John, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - JoAnne M John, 70, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

JoAnne was born November 14, 1951 in Watertown. She is a daughter to Charles and Edna Symonds. She grew up in Watertown and attended school locally. JoAnne worked at Gibson cleaners and Parkview cleaners until retiring due to health issues.

She is survived by her sons Ronald (Vickie) John, Florida and Randy (Becky) John, Florida. She is also survived by her sisters Mickey Symonds, Watertown and Patricia Wilkin, Texas.

Besides her Parents, she was predeceased by her longtime companion (Papa Ken) Keneth Clinch; her brothers Vern, Donnie, and Danny; her sisters Anne, Sharon, Melody, Francis, and a great-grandson Julian John.

A marriage to Ronald John ended in divorce.

JoAnne was Gram to Morgan (Dillon), Randy, Ronald, Brittany (Tommy), Ashley (Jon), Trevor (Sharina), Brooke (Dom), Skylar, Jaleigh and Joleah. She was also known as Gigi to Aidan, Jack, Greyson, Maverick, Kaicen, Xi’aire, Roland, Tristan, Gabby, Brantley, Brynleigh, Alessandra, Kilian, Serenity, Guage, Kinsley, Octavia, Trevor Jr. and Kyote.

As per her wishes there will not be any services.

