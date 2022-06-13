Advertisement

A long high school journey, 3 North Country Valedictorians talk about their roads to the top

By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ashlee Ferency, Lexi Bernard and Jonah Dunn. Three students from three different school districts.

However, they all have one thing in common, they’re valedictorians of their respective classes.

“I was nervous because I knew I had to give a speech, but I was excited because it’s an honor,” said Ashlee Ferency.

Ferency and her classmates at Alexandria Central were sophomores when they were sent home due to COVID in 2020.

After a year and a half of social distancing, masks and hybrid learning, senior year came around with some normalcy attached to it.

Ferency says getting back to that school-life balance of attending sports games, going on senior trip, and eventually having an outdoor graduation helped her maintain that number one spot.

“I feel for the classes before me that didn’t get that when we were sophomores, but I am happy that life is going back to normal for the upcoming high school,” said Ferency.

Take a trip about an hour south, and you’ll find Lexi Bernard. She’s atop a class of about 65 at South Lewis Central.

“Throughout middle school I always kind of, it was my goal to be valedictorian, and then I started working hard from there,” said Bernard.

When she’s not hitting the track or stepping in to one of the half dozen clubs she’s involved in, she’s always hitting the books.

Lexi’s preparing for a career in the medical field after obtaining a degree from the University at Buffalo.

“Definitely my teachers, my friends and my family. They help me out a lot with my time management and you really just got to stay focused,” said Bernard.

Jonah Dunn is also looking at a career in the medical field, headed to JCC for nursing.

“I think the fact that I worked towards being valedictorian just shows that I have the initiative to work towards my nursing degree, even though it is going to be difficult,” said Dunn.

Dunn says taking a break from the books is just as important for those striving to be at the top of their class.

“You need to also be able to have a life outside of school, you know have friends, plans, other things that interest you besides school,” said Dunn.

As all 3 embark on earning degrees at colleges across the state, they say it’s the North Country community that has helped pave the way for their success.

