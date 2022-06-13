Loretta Mae Alexander, 92, of Lowville

Loretta Mae Alexander, 92, of West Road, passed away on Saturday evening, June 11, 2022 at home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Lowville United Methodist Church with Brenda Shelmidine and Rick Weller, Certified Lay Servants officiating. Burial will be in Martinsburg Cemetery. Calling hours are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made in memory of Loretta M. Alexander to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367; or West Martinsburg Historical Society; or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lorna and David Weber of Lowville; a granddaughter, Megan Weber of Lowville; two step-granddaughters, Samantha Weber and her husband, Shawn Block of Albion and his children, Haylie and Isiah; Leigh and Mike Baker of Beaver Falls and their two daughters, Addison and Laney; and her cousin, Betty Walters, who she was very close with. Loretta is predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Alexander.

She was born on July 11, 1929 in West Martinsburg, NY, a daughter of the late Wesley J. and Pearl Berrus Alexander. Loretta attended country school in West Martinsburg and later in life, she got her G.E.D. She worked for the West Martinsburg Cheese Factory, helping her dad make cheese, and for Dr. Henry Geidel. Loretta also worked as a waitress at The Rainbow Restaurant in Watertown, which her father owned. On August 18, 1957, she married Robert E. Alexander at the Lowville United Methodist Church with Rev. Kelly officiating. Mr. Alexander passed away in August, 1996. She was a homemaker and stayed home to raise her daughter. Loretta began working for the Lewis County ARC in the late 1970′s, retiring in 1997. She was Martinsburg Town Historian for many years, and was Martinsburg’s Person of the year in 2013. Loretta was a member of the General William Floyd Chapter D.A.R. since the 1980′s, where she held many offices. She was a member of the Martinsburg Historical Society and a member of the Society for the Preservation of the West Martinsburg Church. Loretta was a past member of the National Society of United States Daughters of 1812, and a was a member of the Lewis County Historical Society in the 1970′s and served on

their board of directors. She was a member of West Martinsburg Home Bureau. Her passion was genealogy. She was very proud that her ancestor, Nathaniel Alexander, was the first settler of West Martinsburg. Loretta loved researching genealogy lines, and was proud of her Scottish heritage. She enjoyed baking with her granddaughter and making pies with her. She loved all animals and especially loved her cats.

Loretta was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church, and was active in the church booster club, and sang in the church choir. When she was young, she attended the West Martinsburg United Methodist Church, and enjoyed watching westerns with her dad.

