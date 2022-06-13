Advertisement

Oxbow Classic Car Cruise on Saturday

Oxbow Classic Car Cruise
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Oxbow Volunteer Fire Company is having its fifth annual Classic Car Cruise this weekend.

Organizer Anne Potter says people are invited to bring their cars, trucks, tractors, or motorcycles. There will be special prizes for people who dress in the same year as their vehicle.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Oxbow Town Park.

There will also be a chicken barbecue, a craft fair, community-wide yard sales, live entertainment, and children’s activities.

You can learn more at 315-287-9898 or on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn resident gets public lewdness charge, arrested twice Sunday morning
Watertown man arrested for DWI, hits 5 cars near Pete’s Trattoria
Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, died Thursday evening, on June 9, 2022 in Lowville.
Tyler Lee Noftsier, 32, of Lowville
We take you to the North Country Comic Con: Noco-Con!
Watertown Municipal Arena plays host to Noco-Con this weekend

Latest News

Andrew Giuliani
Andrew Giuliani barred from in-person debate over vax proof
Dane Hylen from Croghan is part of the American Odysseus Sailing Foundation, which takes to the...
Croghan man takes to the sea to help fellow vets
Wake Up Weather
Getting warmer day by day
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather