Oxbow Classic Car Cruise on Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Oxbow Volunteer Fire Company is having its fifth annual Classic Car Cruise this weekend.

Organizer Anne Potter says people are invited to bring their cars, trucks, tractors, or motorcycles. There will be special prizes for people who dress in the same year as their vehicle.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Oxbow Town Park.

There will also be a chicken barbecue, a craft fair, community-wide yard sales, live entertainment, and children’s activities.

You can learn more at 315-287-9898 or on the event’s Facebook page.

