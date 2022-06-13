Roderick D. Morrill, 83, of Raymondville

Roderick D. Morrill, 83, of 7 Riverside Drive, peacefully passed away Friday morning, June 10th, at his home with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roderick D. Morrill, 83, of 7 Riverside Drive, peacefully passed away Friday morning, June 10th, at his home with his family by his side.

Roderick was born on December 1, 1938 in Barre, VT, son of the late Earl Fred and Zelma Julia (Douglas) Morrill. He graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre class of 1956 where he was also a member of Demolay. He attended Johnson State Teachers College. He served in the USA Army’s 576 Medical Detachment (Bad Kreuznach, Germany) from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. He then married his High School Sweetheart, Sandra Forger on July 29, 1962 in Barre, VT.

Rod first worked as Assistant Manager at MH Fishmen’s, and then served as a Massena Police Officer for 4 years before going to work for over 30 years at Alcoa in Plant Protection until his retirement in 1996 as a Lieutenant. Many may know Rod as “Porkchop”. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, Director in the Alcoa 25 Year Club, and the Norfolk Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He also belonged to the Whiteface Host Patrol, Scheefers Ski Team and served on the National Ski Patrol in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Rod coached little league, girls softball and was also a Boy Scout Leader.

He loved skiing, golfing, bicycling and hiking his beloved Adirondack Mountains. He was an avid Syracuse basketball and football fan, and loved his German Short Hair Pointers. He greatly enjoyed listening to the sounds of bagpipes. His love of skiing and Whiteface Mountain was summed up by a dear friend in the following words “I know Rod’s love of Whiteface is as deep as the snow we all love to ski”. Rod had a special place in his heart for his “Whiteface Family”. Together they all made many “turns in the snow” and enjoyed “Blue Bird Days” of skiing.

Roderick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra; his two children, Tenley (Allen) Amo of Waddington; and Jeffrey Morrill of Potsdam and his companion Shanda Beamer; A nephew Norman Dubie Jr. of Tempe, AZ and several other nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents Earl and Zelma, he was predeceased by his siblings Doris Dubie, Earl Morrill, Jr., and Douglas Morrill; and his dear friend Clark Warner.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the medical and support staffs of the Richard E Winter Cancer Center and St Lawrence Valley Hospice. Their respective care and compassion added an immense amount of comfort to Rod and his family. Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, on Thursday, June 23, 5-7 PM and Friday June 24, 10-12 Noon when a funeral service will be held at 12 noon with Rev. Judy Vankennan officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rod’s memory to Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley or Hope Lodge in Burlington, VT.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

