Roselyn M. Rennie, 83, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roselyn M. Rennie, 83, of Number Four Road, passed away on Monday morning, June 13, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Todd Waugh officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, June 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; her children, Karen Rennie and her husband Paul Schimelfenyg; Michael and Pamela Rennie; Dawn Rennie; Robert and Renee Rennie; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Mary Jones; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Illingworth; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a son, Brian K. Rennie; a brother, V. Thomas Jones; and two sisters, Carol Rennie and Anne Loope.

Roselyn was born on February 14, 1939 in Copenhagen, NY, a daughter of the late Vincent and Jessie Durham Jones and attended Copenhagen Central School. On June 20, 1956, she married Richard K. Rennie at the Lowville United Methodist Church with Rev. John Kelly officiating. She raised her family and later worked for Beaverite Products in Beaver Falls for four years. Then, together with her husband, owned and operated Rennie’s Motor Sales in Denmark, NY from 1962-1988, when they then sold the business and retired. Roselyn enjoyed traveling with her husband, she loved her home, and spending time with her grandchildren, and her dog Toby.

As a heart transplant recipient, Roselyn encourages everyone to complete their donor card.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

