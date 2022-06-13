Sunday Sports: Positive outlook at the 1812 Shootout Tournament fast approaches

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One of the premiere summer lacrosse tournaments in the Northeast is inching closer and a new group of organizers are looking to bring some new things to the tournament.

The 1812 Shootout is preparing for their annual tournament in Sackets Harbor, which is set to kick off on July 9th with the start of boys’ weekend.

Jared Wilson, tournament organizer and President of Ontario Bay Lacrosse, says the 2 weekend long event could see a record number of teams participating this year.

”Right now we’re just finalizing our teams that we have in. We’ve got about just over 175 teams already registered. We think that number is going to climb up closer to 200 by the time the tournament kicks off,” said Wilson.

The first weekend sees the boys in action with club teams playing the 9th and school teams in action on the 10th.

The following weekend, the girls take center stage with club teams playing July 16th and school teams taking the field July 17th.

Wilson says the level of competition and the teams competing will be back to the level they were before COVID hit.

”So this year we got clubs from all over the Northeast, we’ve got teams from down South, a few teams from out West, so we’ve got a nice variety of teams coming in from all over the country pretty much. Predominantly they’re more Northeast teams, teams that have been coming year in and year out since Tom O’Brien and Mr. Green started the tournament a while ago,” said Wilson.

One new feature organizers are adding is a 2-day lacrosse camp between the boys’ and girls’ weekends.

The Heat Lacrosse Camp will be taking place July 11th and 12th for boys in grades K-12 with some top name instructors in attendance.

”Heat Lacrosse is run by Syracuse alumni. Brad Voigt, who currently plays in the PLL. He’s also bringing with him a very experienced staff of Division 1 and professional lacrosse players. Namely Zed Williams, who is the 2020 PLL MVP, and Stephen Rehfuss who was the former PLL Rookie of the Year,” said Wilson.

Wilson says the 1812 isn’t necessarily a prospect tournament, but adds that some scouts and college coaches will be in attendance during the Shootout to take a look at some of the top talent competing.

”There’s been a couple of area scouts that have actually contacted us and wanted admission into the tournament and wanted to know what kind of, the details of what days and times teams are playing. We’ve also had some other college coaches reach out to us from the Division 3 all the way up to the Division 1 levels, whether they’ve got a certain player they want to watch, or they just want to come to watch in general, so we have been in contact with some of them,” said Wilson.

A chance for area lacrosse enthusiasts to watch some of the best lacrosse players in the Northeast right in their own back yard.

