Terese M. Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Terese M. Smith, Sackets Harbor, passed away at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home Saturday, June 11th. She was 81 years old. A celebration of life will be 1:00pm Monday, June 20th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will precede the celebration at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.

