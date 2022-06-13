Advertisement

Troopers seek info on missing teen

Timothy Trimm Jr.
Timothy Trimm Jr.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Massena teen who’s gone missing.

Troopers say 17-year-old Timothy Trimm Jr. was last seen boarding a school bus at 7 a.m. on June 6.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white-washed jeans, and red sneakers.

Anyone with any information can contact Trooper Law at 315-379-0012.

