Troopers seek info on missing teen

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Massena teen who’s gone missing.

Troopers say 17-year-old Timothy Trimm Jr. was last seen boarding a school bus at 7 a.m. on June 6.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white-washed jeans, and red sneakers.

Anyone with any information can contact Trooper Law at 315-379-0012.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.