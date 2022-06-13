Ways to save on gas include more than driving less, State DCP offers tips to save on fuel

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the second week in a row, gas prices have hit an all time high, with the average price of reaching $5 per gallon nationwide Monday.

In Jefferson County, residents like George Scherer are feeling the strain.

“$30 a gallon for gas and I got 6 gallons of gas. I used to fill up my car for a month for less than 60 dollars,” said Scherer.

Despite high prices, there are still ways to save on gas.

The State Department of Consumer Protections has a list of tips which includes waiting until 1/4 tank before you refuel and taking any extra items out of your vehicle. Shedding that extra weight can help increase fuel efficiency. It also urges drivers to plan trips to avoid racking up any unnecessary miles, a strategy that Calcium resident Debbie Dowe has already adopted.

“We live out of town, so we have to kind of limit how many times. We’re the only vehicle so we have to limit how many times we’re coming in during the week,” said Dowe.

Even after putting some of these tactics into practice, Scherer says they aren’t enough.

“I have my car on Eco-mode which helps a little bit, but it’s still not going to eat up the price of gas,” said Scherer.

Over at Cheney tire, owner Tom Cheney says that driving habits may be a commonly overlooked key to saving money.

“Smooth acceleration. Use cruse control when you’re on the highway. Don’t leave things in idle too long. When you’re idling, you burn fuel,” said Cheney.

Cheney also reminds drivers to remove their snow tires now that the weather is warmer.

He warns they may be wasting up to 4 miles per gallon when used at the wrong time of year.

The full list of tips from the Department of Consumer Protections can be read below:

Cents at the Pump

WAIT until your gas gauge reads ¼ tank before filling up in warmer weather. Your vehicle gets better gas mileage with a lighter load and keeping the tank full can waste money.

CHOOSE the lowest octane recommended for your car.

COMPARE the price advertised on the gas station’s sign and on the pump to make sure they are the same. If not, ask which price is the one you would actually be paying.

DOUBLE CHECK that the price per gallon remains the same throughout the entire time you are pumping. Be aware if the price per gallon changes or the number turns back or advances quickly.

MAKE sure that the gas pump reads $0 before you begin fueling and stops running when you finish pumping, so you know you are only paying for the gas being dispensed into your vehicle.

KNOW the size of your gas tank and how many gallons of gasoline it holds so you can make sure you are getting what you are paying for at the pump.

ASK your gas station if they have different prices for payment in cash or credit. Some stations offer gas at several cents less per gallon if you pay in cash.

USE a gas price tracking app to compare prices at local gas stations and try to use a station that is on your route so you aren’t driving extra miles. Driving out of your way to save money at the pump may not save you anything.

AVOID filling up right before a holiday or weekend when gas prices tend to be higher.

WATCH OUT for scams. Scam artists prey on desperate consumers during difficult economic times or when certain commodities become difficult to obtain or ultra-expensive. Approach alleged fuel saving programs, devices, or chemicals with skepticism. Remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

On the Road

CUT BACK on needless driving around. Make lists of errands and try to have them all in similar locations.

MAINTAIN your vehicle in good condition. Your vehicle will get better gas mileage if you have the oil changed and tire pressure checked regularly. Get a tune-up from a certified mechanic.

CLEAN out your vehicle and carry only what is necessary. Extra weight in your car lowers your gas mileage. Consider removing roof racks and towing devices mounted on the outside of the vehicle when not in use.

CHANGE your driving habits. Your vehicle will get better gas mileage if you do not accelerate fast or overuse your brakes, commonly referred to as “riding your brakes.” To save gas, stay at or under the speed limit, and drive at a consistent rate of speed. Consider using cruise control when practicable, and do not idle your car in a parking lot or driveway.

CONSULT maps, internet directions or a GPS system to ensure you are taking the most efficient route and reduce the likelihood of getting lost and driving unnecessary miles.

