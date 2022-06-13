Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Pleasant Night Inn, NYS gun laws & skyrocketing fuel prices

Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registered sex offenders live at Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage. Because the inn sits less than a thousand feet away from a park and playground, elected officials are trying to prevent sex offenders from living there:

Why...are these “people” ever allowed near society again after a conviction?

Emily J. Lyndaker

Those people need somewhere to live.

Douglas Thomas Jr.

It should go into law for them living in any dwelling that close to a park.

Phillip Peck

Some north country gun rights activists and law enforcement officials claim New York’s new gun laws are unconstitutional:

I don’t understand law enforcement opposition to gun control laws. Law enforcement would be in less danger if there were fewer guns in circulation!

Sean Pidgeon

They would be in less danger if people didn’t have cars too...You fail to mention the times that armed citizens have saved police officers.

Steven Barker

Where did the savings go? Fuel prices have skyrocketed since the gas tax holiday went into effect on June 1:

Is anyone really surprised? I feel greed has as much to do with outrageous prices as anything else.

Karen Monaghan

(The) market is too volatile at this point for it to make a difference.

Scott Lawrence

