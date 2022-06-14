Arts All-Star: Trinity Schwedler
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Trinity Schwedler has been taking every art class she could since she was in kindergarten.
“Any art class I took, it really sparked my interest,” she said.
The Indian River artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
For her, art can be a very good stress reliever.
“I just like to get my drawing out and draw and just have music and just calm – it just makes me more relaxed.”
Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.