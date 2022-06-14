Advertisement

Breaking ground for addition at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

St. Lawrence Health System breaks ground for the St. Lawrence Regional Care Pavilion.
St. Lawrence Health System breaks ground for the St. Lawrence Regional Care Pavilion.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System is taking the next step in improving patient care in the county.

Outgoing president David Acker and other health system officials broke ground Tuesday on a 100,000-square-foot addition that will be built at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

It will be called the St. Lawrence Regional Care Pavilion.

“Having investments at this scale is exactly what was needed,” said Acker.

The new addition will cost more than $70 million and it will expand three main areas of the hospital: the emergency department; the main lobby, and patient rooms.

When you break it down, there will be 11 new emergency treatment rooms, 15 more medical and surgical patient beds, and 60 new private patient rooms.

Incoming president Donna McGregor says it will lead to more employment opportunities.

“There will be jobs that are created as we create more of a health system infrastructure,” she said.

Acker says these improvements are not just for patients, but also for staff to make sure they have the necessary tools to give the community the best care they can.

“It means that we honor their professionalism...If you want to recruit and retain tough labor professionals, they’re accustomed to and they require first-rate modern facilities in which they live their professional lives,” he said.

Construction of the pavilion should be finished in 2025.

