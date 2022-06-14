Funeral Services: Robert (Bob) J. Hall, 79, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert (Bob) J. Hall, 79, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. A funeral Mass will be held Friday June 17th at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls at 10 am, burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at the Riverview Restaurant at noon. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Bob was born in Potsdam and was the son of the late Guy and Lenore (Griffin) Hall. He attended St. Joseph’s Academy and St. Patrick’s where he was an altar server, ultimately graduating in 1961 from St. Lawrence Central High School in Brasher Falls. The recipient of a Division I athletic scholarship, Bob attended Villanova University in Pennsylvania where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics while playing four years of baseball. Upon graduation from college in 1965, Bob was recruited by the New York Yankees organization and played baseball within the organization from 1965 to 1967 as a third baseman.

Bob married Sylvia Jan LaFave at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls, New York on December 27, 1965. When Bob made the difficult decision to leave baseball in 1967, he completed the necessary graduate work at SUNY Potsdam and began teaching at Parishville-Hopkinton High School in 1968, where he taught mathematics for several decades and coached baseball.

Bob enjoyed many sports in addition to baseball throughout his life. The most notable of these was golf. Bob’s many golfing achievements included winning several club championships at Meadowbrook and Massena Country Clubs. He also won the Six Man Team Tournament individual title in 1988, representing Massena. He played in men’s softball leagues and happily taught his children to play basketball, baseball/softball, golf, tennis, bowling, and ping pong.

Bob was known by all as a compassionate, gentle soul. He enjoyed his family, his teaching career, golf, watching sports, playing cards, and having a good laugh. Bob is survived by his two children, Christopher Jon Hall (Melissa Ten Eyck) of Rensselaer, New York and Nicolle Jan Hall (John Mertsock) of Webster, New York, and four grandchildren: Cameron Dennis Lynch, Miranda Christine Lynch, Connor Ten Eyck Hall, and Griffin John Hall. He is also survived by his brother Charles (Jeanette) Hall of Bozeman, Montana, and niece Emily (Connor) O’Neil.

Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society; Mass cards are also welcomed.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.