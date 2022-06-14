Gray, Duffy each endorsed in race for state Assembly

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the race for the 116th state Assembly district, both candidates have announced endorsements they hope will attract voters.

The 116th is the so-called “River District.” It includes all the towns along the shore front of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, from the southern end of Jefferson County all the way up the river in St. Lawrence County. The district includes the city of Watertown.

Scott Gray, a county legislator and business owner from Jefferson County, and Susan Duffy, a business owner from St. Lawrence County, are running against each other in a Republican primary on June 28.

Since there is no Democratic candidate, the race will largely be settled by the primary, though Duffy, who also has the backing of the Conservative Party, could continue to campaign as the Conservative Party candidate if she loses the Republican primary.

“She is the anti-tax, pro law enforcement candidate who will fight one party rule in Albany,” said Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar in a statement.

“We need Conservative Republicans to stand with us to help us take back New York State from the extremists who now dominate state government,” he said.

Duffy also got the backing of the current 116th assemblyman, Mark Walczyk.

“We need more fighters like Susan who are ready to stand up to Albany political bosses,” he said in a statement. “She is boldly conservative, incredibly smart, and a true political outsider.”

Gray picked up the endorsement of Republican Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, whose 117th District seat butts up against the 116th.

Gray and Blankenbush served together on the Jefferson County legislature.

“We were all lucky to have had him on the board. The understanding Scott had of the budget and all of the other issues facing the county showed me the hardworking leader Scott is,” Blankenbush said in a statement.

“Since becoming a New York State Assemblyman I have enjoyed working with Scott Gray during his time as Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. We worked together on many issues and were able to come to a solution that we both knew was in the best interests for our communities.”

Gray has the backing of current Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill, a Democrat.

“With the gift of diplomacy, the willingness to listen and the ability to take control Scott has, many times, calmed the tumultuous seas of local government. Without interference, he has had a sincere interest in our challenges and successes. He has always been available and responsive. have always felt like he “had our backs,” O’Neill said in a statement.

Duffy had the endorsement of former Sheriff John Burns, who died at his home of natural causes June 2.

