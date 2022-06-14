Helping retired soldiers deal with challenges

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - What challenges do military veterans face today and how do they overcome those challenges?

More than 2 million members of the armed forces are scheduled to retire in 2022, with that number expected to grow larger each year.

Daniel Dailey, the 15th Sergeant Major of the Army from 2015 to 2019, was on Fort Drum Tuesday to help answer questions for retirees.

Dailey is now the chief of staff for the Army’s Retired Soldier Council.

In the 21st Congressional District, where Fort Drum is located, there are more than 6,600 military retirees.

“I visit installations so I can get out face-to-face with our retirees to get one-on-one concerns and issues from them and carry them back to the chief of staff of the Army so we can see if we can work through those,” said Dailey.

Dailey says the biggest questions he gets from veterans are about communications, connectivity, and access to medical services.

