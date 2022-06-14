Immaculate Heart students blend reading with hoops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Immaculate Heart elementary students have combined reading and basketball for a great school project. And they have exceeded expectations.

It’s a great way to encourage reading. The school incorporated reading to raise money and enjoy some sports entertainment in the process.

In this case, the Harlem Wizards provided some basketball zaniness for the students -- all for the enjoyment of reading.

The basketball theme was not only on the court but set the stage for the reading challenge.

The Wizards’ Loonatik and Space Jam certainly entertained the kids.

