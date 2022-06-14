Advertisement

JCC offers esports starting this fall


By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This fall Jefferson Community College will launch its first-ever esports program.

Esports coach Joey Wargo and Brandon Noble, who’s a technical specialist and athletic coach, explained what’s involved on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for their interview.

The program will be offered in both fall and spring semesters.

You can learn more at cannoneerathletics.com and sunyjefferson.edu. You can also call 315-786-2232.

