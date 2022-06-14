Jellie turns down job offer in Alaska

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie was up for a new public service job in Alaska, but he said no.

Jellie says he was offered the director of fire and emergency services job in Petersburg, Alaska.

It’s a small town of about 3,000 people.

Jellie declined the offer, citing responsibilities in Ogdensburg and not wanting to uproot his family.

Jellie is set to step down from the Ogdensburg city manager position at the end of the year.

