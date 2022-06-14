Land trust buys Blind Bay property for $375K

FISHERS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Land Trust paid $375,000 for land along Blind Bay.

The organization purchased the piece of property along the St. Lawrence River after U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it wanted to build a 48,000-square-foot facility there.

Concerned about what the facility would do to the wildlife there, the land trust purchased the property in April.

TILT Executive Director Jake Tibbles says about 75 percent of the cost was funded by the state. The other 25 percent came from private supporters.

“This really galvanized the community. We had folks that were simply reaching out to us directly and saying, ‘Hey, how can I help? This is an important project, we want to get involved, this is truly meaningful,’” he said.

Tibbles says he hasn’t heard directly from Customs and Border Protection about finding a new location but has heard it’s searching for another site.

He says the organization is open to helping.

