Ogdensburg lawmakers add officer to police force

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg city council voted in favor of adding an additional police officer to the force.

In a 6 to 1 vote Monday night, council members approved a request for the city manager to update the 2022 budget to account for one more officer.

That was amended from a resolution requesting two new officers.

The amended resolution permits up to $60,000 to be budgeted for one officer.

Mayor Mike Skelly was the lone “no” vote.

It comes as Police Chief Mark Kearns is working to secure a federal grant which would let the city hire up to four officers, with three-quarters of their salaries funded for three years.

“At a maximum salary of $125,000 per position,” Kearns said, “that’s 125,000 through the totality of the grant, so we’re looking at a half-million-dollar grant.”

The city would have to pay for a quarter of the salaries as well as the other costs associated with hiring officers.

Councillors also passed a pair of resolutions asking the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and state police for additional help policing the city.

There’s been vocal support from the community for adding police officers and firefighters.

More than a dozen protesters gathered outside city hall before Monday’s meeting.

They carried signs saying, “Back the Blue” and “Our Police Matter.”

The demonstrators say they’re frustrated by cuts the city council has made to the police and fire departments.

One we spoke with says crime in the city is getting out of hand.

“This is not the Ogdensburg we know,” Ann Loffler said. “You had two attempted murders last month, you had a homicide, burglaries are getting outrageous, people are robbing people in broad daylight. The drugs, ODs, drug deaths.”

At the end of the meeting council members voted 4 to 3 against permanently appointing city manager Stephen Jellie as the city’s fire chief.

Jellie has served as interim chief since July of 2020.

Councillor John Rishe said he was comfortable with Jellie in the interim, but not as permanent chief.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.