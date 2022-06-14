Ogdensburg looks to hire new police officer

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says he will look into hiring a new police officer for the city.

A resolution was on Monday night’s city council agenda, which would have requested Jellie to hire two additional police officers for the city.

Jellie said Monday he would not take action if it passed because it wasn’t legal.

But the resolution was amended and passed by a 6-1 vote. It calls on Jellie to hire 1 officer.

Jellie says he will look at options for hiring either a trained officer or someone who could enter the training academy around August.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.