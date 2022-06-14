Advertisement

Rapids fall to Utica, now 2-6 for season

Watertown Rapids fall to Utica
By Mel Busler
Jun. 14, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Utica Blue Sox on the big diamond Monday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The Rapids would lose a tough one at the fairgrounds to the Blue Sox 7-6.

Jonah Shearer pitched a strong game early for Watertown giving up no runs on two hits for the first three innings, but the Blue Sox would come on later in the game.

The loss drops the Rapids to 2-6 on the season.

The Rapids hit the road for a game at Auburn Tuesday night. They return home to face Boonville on Thursday.

