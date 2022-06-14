Advertisement

Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.(Tore Sætre / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – He’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Now, Post Malone can add “dad” to the list.

The rapper subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday when he said he kissed his baby girl before heading to the studio.

His little girl’s mama is still a mystery, but he says they’re engaged.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee first revealed they were expecting a child last month.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, grew up in Texas and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Fort Drum: “We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played” in Case Middle School scare
14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School
From the windows of the Pleasant Night Inn you can see a nearby park. During the summer months...
Change could come to West Carthage following the weekend’s incident with a Pleasant Night Inn resident
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn resident gets public lewdness charge, arrested twice Sunday morning

Latest News

Daniel Dailey, chief of staff for the Army's Retired Soldier Council
Helping retired soldiers deal with challenges
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
St. Lawrence Health System breaks ground for the St. Lawrence Regional Care Pavilion.
Breaking ground for addition at Canton-Potsdam Hospital
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm