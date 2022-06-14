Tomorrow’s Health: ivermectin, preschool & mental health, trampoline injuries

(WWNY) - A new study finds a drug commonly used to treat parasite infections may not be helpful for those with COVID-19.

The study from Duke and Vanderbilt universities tested the efficacy of ivermectin for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers found there were no differences in relief between those taking the drug and patients who got the placebo.

There was also no difference in the number of hospitalizations or visits to the ER.

Preschool & mental health

Children who learn to play well with others in preschool may have better mental health as they get older.

British researchers analyzed data from nearly 1,700 children ages 3 to 7 years old.

They found those who were better at playing with others had lower hyperactivity, fewer conduct and emotional problems, and were less likely to get into fights with other children.

Trampoline injuries

Children who play at trampoline centers are more likely to be seriously injured and require hospitalization than those who use trampolines at home.

A new study published in the journal “Injury Prevention” found leg injuries, sprains, and the need for surgery were more common at the trampoline parks.

Researchers believe this may be due to structural differences in the types of trampolines.

Trampoline use accounts for nearly 100,000 ER visits by children each year in the U.S.

