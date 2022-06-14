Advertisement

Traffic advisory: Washington & Gale streets in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic will likely be slowed on two Watertown streets Tuesday.

DPW crews will be doing tree work in the 800 and 900 blocks of Washington Street, closing one lane.

Work starts at 7:30 a.m. Two-way traffic will be maintained by using the center turn lane.

DPW crews will pave the 100 block of Gale Street starting at 7 a.m., closing the street between Cooper and Mill streets.

Work on both projects is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use different routes.

