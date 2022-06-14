Advertisement

Troopers search for missing Ogdensburg woman

Brittney Snyder
Brittney Snyder(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - State police are looking for an Ogdensburg woman who hasn’t been seen since April.

Troopers say 23-year-old Brittney Snyder was last seen on April 12 and last heard from by phone on June 5.

She was last known to be in Syracuse,

Police describe her as 5 feet, five inches tall and about 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information can call state police at 315-379-0012.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Fort Drum: “We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played” in Case Middle School scare
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate
From the windows of the Pleasant Night Inn you can see a nearby park. During the summer months...
Change could come to West Carthage following the weekend’s incident with a Pleasant Night Inn resident
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn resident gets public lewdness charge, arrested twice Sunday morning

Latest News

Esports at JCC
JCC offers esports starting this fall
Watertown Salvation Army Carnival
Watertown Salvation Army Carnival is this weekend
The Watertown Rapids fell 7-6 to the Utica Blue Sox at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Monday night....
Rapids fall to Utica, now 2-6 for season
Members of the Harlem Wizards entertained Immaculate Heart elementary students, who recently...
Immaculate Heart students blend reading with hoops