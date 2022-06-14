Troopers search for missing Ogdensburg woman
Jun. 14, 2022
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - State police are looking for an Ogdensburg woman who hasn’t been seen since April.
Troopers say 23-year-old Brittney Snyder was last seen on April 12 and last heard from by phone on June 5.
She was last known to be in Syracuse,
Police describe her as 5 feet, five inches tall and about 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information can call state police at 315-379-0012.
