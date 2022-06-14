Advertisement

Volunteers needed for water chestnut removal

Invasive water chestnuts
Invasive water chestnuts(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSWEGATCHIE RIVER, New York (WWNY) - You’re invited to take a trip to the Oswegatchie River to potentially save it.

On Saturday, June 25, the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management will host a cleanup event.

The target is invasive water chestnuts. Their seeds pose a threat to swimmers, being small enough to miss but sharp enough to puncture shoes and skin.

If left unchecked, the pesky plants can cover an entire body of water, destroying its native ecosystem in the process.

“The infestation is really large. What we’re trying to do is suppress it. It’s going to be an annual effort. It’s not going to be an ‘alright we’ll go down there one time, pull out a water chestnut and we’re done.’ It’s going to have to be something that’s done annually,” said event organizer Megan Pistolese.

If you’d like more information about volunteering or offering services and equipment, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Fort Drum: “We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played” in Case Middle School scare
14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School
From the windows of the Pleasant Night Inn you can see a nearby park. During the summer months...
Change could come to West Carthage following the weekend’s incident with a Pleasant Night Inn resident
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn resident gets public lewdness charge, arrested twice Sunday morning

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Blind Bay
Land trust buys Blind Bay property for $375K
WWNY
9th Annual Watertown Juneteenth coming up Saturday
WWNY
WWNY 9th Annual Watertown Juneteenth coming up Saturday