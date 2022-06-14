Advertisement

Watertown Salvation Army Carnival is this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 15th annual Watertown Salvation Army Carnival is this weekend.

Capt. Dominic Nicoll and carnival coordinator Lisa Safford talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The carnival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in the parking lot behind the Salvation Army’s building at 723 State Street in Watertown.

There will be live music, games, prizes, a dunking booth, a bounce house, Operation Safe Child, and Reptiles Forever.

Tickets are 5 for $1 or 30 for $5. They’re for the games, cotton candy, ice cream, and popcorn. Food will be available for sale.

Call 315-782-4470 for more information.

