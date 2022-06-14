William S. Ayers Sr., 84, of Pierrepont

Advertisement

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - At the age 84 William S. Ayers Sr. passed away on June 11, 2022. Bill was born on November 2, 1937 in the town of Pierrepont NY. Bill was one of eight children born to Rex R. Ayers and Blanche M. Ayers.

Bill left the family farm on the Butternut Ridge road and joined the United States Navy shortly after his father Rex passed away. After four years of service, Bill moved back to the North Country. Bill was employed at Blue Sonoco and Alcoa before taking custodial position in the early 70′s at Canton Central, a job he took great pride in. Bill retired from the school in 1991.

After retirement Bill could be found in his shop refinishing antique furniture for his customers who always loved his work. Bill was an accomplished painter, making many homes in the Canton-Potsdam area look beautiful again.

When Bill wasn’t working he could be found fishing on a lake, hunting in the woods or at the stock car races.

Bill loved his family which include 7 children, multiple grandchildren, several great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

The last three years of his life Bill lived in Texas with his oldest daughter Margaret Claixtro and her family who lovingly cared for him until his passing.

Bill was predeceased by both his parents and all but one sibling, Jenny Scott of Potsdam.

Bill will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Per Bill’s wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Memories can be shared online at www.lawrencefuneralhome.org.

