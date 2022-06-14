Advertisement

You’re going to need those shades

Getting warm and muggy
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s going to feel like summer for the next few days.

We’ll end up with sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s today.

It will become a little humid this afternoon.

It stays clear overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be hot, humid, and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It stays warm overnight into Thursday with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon. We could have hail, high winds, and torrential downpours. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It cools down for the weekend. We’ll have sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days.

Monday will be mostly sunny and around 70.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn resident gets public lewdness charge, arrested twice Sunday morning
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Fort Drum: “We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played” in Case Middle School scare
From the windows of the Pleasant Night Inn you can see a nearby park. During the summer months...
Change could come to West Carthage following the weekend’s incident with a Pleasant Night Inn resident

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
A warm and sunny day on Tuesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Monday noon weather