You’re going to need those shades

(WWNY) - It’s going to feel like summer for the next few days.

We’ll end up with sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s today.

It will become a little humid this afternoon.

It stays clear overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Wednesday will be hot, humid, and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It stays warm overnight into Thursday with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon. We could have hail, high winds, and torrential downpours. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It cools down for the weekend. We’ll have sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days.

Monday will be mostly sunny and around 70.

