Already in trouble in West Carthage, man arrested for public lewdness in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old Syracuse man facing a public lewdness charge in West Carthage was charged with the same offense in Watertown on Sunday.

Watertown city police say Elvin Nieves allegedly exposed and touched himself in front of a 38-year-old hotel clerk at Adirondack Efficiencies at 1030 Arsenal Street.

He was ticketed for public lewdness and released to face the charge later in city court.

The Watertown arrest came the day after he allegedly exposed himself to two girls at a playground in a park near the Pleasant Night Inn in West Carthage, where he was staying.

Nieves was ticketed then for public lewdness and later for second-degree harassment after he went to West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto’s home and harassed Burto and his wife.

