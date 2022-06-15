Brantley Gilbert to headline DPAO concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Multi-platinum country music superstar Brantley Gilbert will headline one of the performances in the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s 2022 Summer Concert Series.

The outdoor concert will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 at the Watertown fairgrounds.

The Georgia native has seven number-one hits, including “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” and “What Happens in a Small Town” with Lindsay Ell.

Tickets go on sale at dpao.org at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

