Advertisement

Brantley Gilbert to headline DPAO concert

Brantley Gilbert
Brantley Gilbert(Brantley Gilbert)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Multi-platinum country music superstar Brantley Gilbert will headline one of the performances in the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s 2022 Summer Concert Series.

The outdoor concert will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 at the Watertown fairgrounds.

The Georgia native has seven number-one hits, including “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” and “What Happens in a Small Town” with Lindsay Ell.

Tickets go on sale at dpao.org at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Fort Drum: “We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played” in Case Middle School scare
From the windows of the Pleasant Night Inn you can see a nearby park. During the summer months...
Change could come to West Carthage following the weekend’s incident with a Pleasant Night Inn resident
14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School
Brittney Snyder
Troopers search for missing Ogdensburg woman
Stephen Jellie
Jellie turns down job offer in Alaska

Latest News

Elvin Nieves
Already in trouble in West Carthage, man arrested for public lewdness in Watertown
Morning Checkup: CNA training program
Morning Checkup: CNA Training Program
Louisville Turtle Trot
Get ready for next month’s Louisville Turtle Trot
It's Agriculture Night at Saturday night's Watertown Rapids baseball game.
Baseball meets dairy: celebrate agriculture with the Watertown Rapids