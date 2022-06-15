Can-Am driver spotlight: the racing Timermans

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Besides the Friday night racing, there’s also go-kart racing on Saturday nights at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

For father Ben Timerman, son Cale, and daughter Allie, go-kart racing is a family affair.

For Ben, he’s fulfilling a dream that he had as a kid: to drive a go-kart.

Depending on the age and talent level, there are different restrictor plates that control the speeds of the karts.

For Ben, Cale, and Allie Timerman, it’s a family affair each week on the go-kart track at Can-Am.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.