Can-Am driver spotlight: the racing Timermans

Can-Am driver spotlight: the racing Timermans
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Besides the Friday night racing, there’s also go-kart racing on Saturday nights at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

For father Ben Timerman, son Cale, and daughter Allie, go-kart racing is a family affair.

For Ben, he’s fulfilling a dream that he had as a kid: to drive a go-kart.

Depending on the age and talent level, there are different restrictor plates that control the speeds of the karts.

For Ben, Cale, and Allie Timerman, it’s a family affair each week on the go-kart track at Can-Am.

